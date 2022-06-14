Rae Bareli (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) Bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found hanging in their house in Bijlamau village here on Tuesday, police said.

Bitana and her daughters Saumya (7) and Jahnvi (5) had dinner with their family on Monday night and went to their room to sleep, police said.

However, when they did not come out on Tuesday morning, a family member peeped inside and saw the trio hanging from the roof, they said.

Dalmau Kotwali in-charge Pankaj Tripathi said the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Forensic team has collected evidence from the spot and investigations are on, he added.

