New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near the Anand Vihar bus depot in east Delhi on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 am on Swami Vivekanand Marg, near the Telco T-point, he added.

"A call regarding the accident was received at the Madhu Vihar police station, following which a team was rushed to the spot and it found a damaged motorcycle, a DTC bus and the body of a man lying on the road," the officer said.

The deceased was identified as Mayank Khurana, a resident of Ram Nagar Extension in Krishna Nagar. He was an employee of a private company and got married recently, police said.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was riding his motorcycle when a DTC bus, being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit the two-wheeler. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the man's death on the spot," the officer said.

A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Madhu Vihar police station.

The body was handed over to the victim's family after post-mortem, police said.

