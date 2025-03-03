Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was charred to death after his motorcycle rammed into a trailer parked on the road and caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on the Khoni-Usatne road in Ambernath in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

The victim, Rajesh Dinesh Ram, was riding with his friend when he crashed into a trailer parked on the roadside without any indicators, the official from Hill Line police station said.

He said the two-wheeler caught fire in the impact, charring the victim to death and injuring his friend, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The official said a case was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles (MV) Act against the trailer driver.

