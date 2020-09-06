Nagpur, Sep 6 (PTI) A man going on a motorcycle was killed and his pillion rider got injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Nagpur on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 6 am within the limits of Rana Pratap Nagar police station area, they said.

"The man riding the two-wheeler suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last," a police official said.

Police have registered an offence.

