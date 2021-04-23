Chhindwara, Apr 23 (PTI) Eleven workers were injured after a boiler with hot water blew up in a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Friday evening, an official said.

Four have sustained serious injuries and six have been rushed to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for treatment after the incident, which took place in Pandhurna area, said Tehsildar Ratnesh Tawre.

A probe has begun into the incident, he added.

