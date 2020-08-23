Bhopal, Aug 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recordedits highest single-day spike of 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 53,129, health officials said.

Cumulative death toll rose to 1,229 as 23 patients have succumbed to the viral infection since Saturday evening, they said.

While six deaths occurred in Jabalpur, four patients died in Indore, three each in Bhopal and Gwalior and two in Betul. One patient each died in Barwani, Dhar, Rewa, Katni and Sidhi, officials said.

On the other hand, 991 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries so far to 40,390, officials said.

At 194, Indore reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by 161 cases in Bhopal, and 118 cases each in Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Indore now has 11,161 cases while the fatality count stands at 360.

Bhopal has recorded 9,284 cases so far including 262 deaths, officials said.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur stood at 4,117 and 3,096, respectively.

At 3,145, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,477 such cases.

The state currently has 4,234 active containment zones.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 21,323 fresh cases and 362 deaths so far in August, officials said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 53,129, new cases: 1,263, death toll: 1,229, recovered: 40,390, active cases: 11,510, and total number of tested people: 11,81,280.

