Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at New City Tiraha near Nanakhedi in the district Late at night on Tuesday. Those who died were identified as Anand Raghuvanshi (Magarana) and Kamlesh Yadav. The injured has been identified as Manoj Dhakad and he is undergoing treatment.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Guna, Jyoti Umath told ANI, "An accident occurred at New City Tiraha in the district on Tuesday night. There were three people on a vehicle (two-wheeler) and due to the accident, two people lost their lives and one sustained injuries. The car through which they met with the accident has been taken into custody and the accused (two persons) have been arrested."

According to information, the BJP workers were waiting for the arrival of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and in the meantime, the car hit them from behind.

On getting the information about the accident, Union Minister Scindia met the cadres' families in Guna, late at night.

Expressing grief over the incident, Scindia told ANI, "Yesterday in Guna, a sad incident happened in which two of our fellow members died. It is not enough that I express my condolences from the bottom of my heart. We are all shocked at the moment and can't believe that this incident occurred. One of my fellow members is still fighting for his life, our prayers are with him." (ANI)

