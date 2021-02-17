Bhopal, Feb 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 251 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,58,333, the state health department said.

One fatality pushed the death toll to 3,842.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 21 of 52 districts in the state on Wednesday.

A total of 243 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,52,628, the department said.

With 89 new cases, Indore district's tally went up to 58,269 while that of Bhopal rose to 43,414 with addition of 79 COVID-19 cases.

Indore has so far reported 927 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Bhopal is now left with 532 active coronavirus cases while Indore has 404 such cases.

With 15,339 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 56.18 lakh.

On Wednesday, 20,927 frontline workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine, taking the overall number of those inoculated in the state to 5,93,376, officials said.

There are a total of 1,863 active cases in the state so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)