Chhatarpur, Jan 24 (PTI) A computer operator of the Women and Child Development Department was held for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 30,000 for the transfer of an Anganwadi worker in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Monday.

Apart from computer operator Shriram Sen, Project Officer Ekta Gupta and clerk Ram Milan Raikwar, on whose behalf the computer operator was receiving the bribe, were also booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, said Lokayukta police inspector BM Dwivedi.

"A resident of Rajpura village had complained that Gupta was asking for a bribe for the transfer of his wife who is an Anganwadi worker. A trap was laid and computer operator Shriram Sen was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in the Women and Child Development Department office in Bada Malhera town," Dwivedi said.

Complainant Mukesh Ahirwar told reporters he approached the Lokayukta police as Gupta had demanded a bribe for his wife's transfer and was harassing them for a long time.

