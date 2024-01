Chhindwara, Jan 18 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector was killed after a speeding pick-up vehicle hit him at a checkpoint on Thursday in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

ASI Naresh Sharma (40) sustained serious injuries and succumbed in a nearby hospital, said Superintendent of Police Vinayak Varma.

"The driver of the pick-up vehicle increased the speed on noticing police at the checkpoint near a petrol pump. He also broke the barricade placed on the road while fleeing. He was arrested later," the SP said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media department chairperson KK Mishra said the driver had filled fuel from the pump near the checkpoint and was fleeing without paying.

This information, however, was not confirmed by local police.

