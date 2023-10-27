Morena, October 27: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday filed his nomination paper from Dimani assembly constituency in Morena district for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Several BJP leaders and Tomar's daughter were also present along with him on the occasion. Tomar is in the fray from Dimani seat against the Congress candidate Ravindra Singh Tomar.

The BJP has announced a total of 228 candidates so far in its five lists - 39 candidates each in first and second lists, a single name in third list, 57 candidates in the fourth list and 92 candidates in the fifth list. The party is yet to declare candidates for Guna (Scheduled Caste) and Vidisha seats. The BJP has fielded Tomar in its second list of candidates for the upcoming polls. The second list contained names of three Union Ministers and four MPs (Member of Parliament). PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Offers Prayers at Kanch Mandir in Chitrakoot (Watch Video).

Union Ministers Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas seat.

Narendra Singh Tomar Files His Nomination From Dimani Assembly Constituency

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh elections | Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar files his nomination from Dimani Assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/1c9Vua8qdX — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies respectively. Other notable candidates in the second list included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Former CM Kamal Nath Files Nomination From Chhindwara Seat (Watch Video).

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

