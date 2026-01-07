In a crucial development for the Indian cricket team, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been declared fully fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The clearance makes Iyer available for selection for the highly anticipated upcoming IND vs NZ ODI 2026 series against New Zealand, providing a timely boost to the squad. His return follows a period of rehabilitation and rigorous fitness assessments at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. India Announces 15-Member Squad For ODI Series Against New Zealand; Shubman Gill to Lead, Shreyas Iyer Returns.

Road to Recovery

Iyer's journey back to international cricket began after he sustained a spleen injury, which had sidelined him for several series. The injury necessitated a comprehensive recovery program, focusing on strengthening and gradual reintroduction to cricketing activities. His absence had created a void in India's middle order, particularly in the 50-over format, where his ability to anchor an innings and accelerate scoring is highly valued.

BCCI Medical Clearance

The BCCI's medical team conducted a thorough evaluation of Iyer's physical condition and match readiness. Sources close to the development indicate that Iyer successfully passed all mandatory fitness tests, demonstrating his complete recovery and ability to withstand the rigours of international cricket. The formal declaration of fitness confirms that he has met all the necessary criteria set by the board. Virat Kohli Gets Mobbed By Crowd As Star Cricketer Arrives In Vadodara Ahead of IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2026 (Watch Video).

Impact on Team India

Shreyas Iyer's return offers significant flexibility and stability to India's ODI setup. Known for his fluent stroke play and composure under pressure, he has been a consistent performer in the middle order for the national side. His availability will allow the team management to solidify their batting lineup, especially with crucial white-ball assignments on the horizon. His experience against quality opposition like New Zealand will be invaluable.

Ahead of New Zealand ODIs

The series is expected to be a competitive affair, and having a fully fit and in-form Iyer could prove pivotal for India's aspirations. His reintegration into the squad will be closely watched as the team prepares for a busy international calendar.

The declaration of fitness for Shreyas Iyer underscores the BCCI's commitment to player well-being and ensures that a key performer is back in contention, ready to contribute to India's upcoming challenges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokmat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).