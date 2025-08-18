Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): A group of Bajrang Dal activists held a major protest in Madhya Pradesh's Capital Bhopal on Monday after they caught an auto allegedly carrying beef (Gaumaans) in the state capital.

Following the incident, the police arrested two accused, residents of Aishbagh locality, in connection with the act and started investigation into the matter.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bittu Sharma told ANI, "The accused have been arrested and strict action will be taken against them. If the dairy unit is found to be illegal, then it will be demolished. Further investigation is underway. The case has been registered under the relevant sections into the matter."

Among the protesters, Bajrang Dal activists Hari Om Sharma claimed that quintals of beef were allegedly found within the limits of Aishbagh police station in the city and they demanded strict action against the accused.

"Bhopal has become a capital of cow slaughter. A total of five cases of cow slaughter have come to light in the last six months here and beef of cow has been recovered repeatedly. Today, beef in quintals was found here under the limits of Aishbagh police station. We demand that the Administration should take strict action against the accused," Sharma told ANI.

He further talked about the assurance received from the police administration, saying, "The administration has informed us that the illegal construction (dairy) will be demolished and strict action will be taken; the accused have been arrested. The whole matter will be investigated and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty." (ANI)

