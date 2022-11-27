Bhopal, Nov 27 (PTI) Babasaheb Ambedkar united the country in one thread through the Constitution, which treats all equally and fosters the spirit of democracy, Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief VD Sharma said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a function organised by the party's Scheduled Caste cell for Constitution Day, which was observed nationwide on November 26.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar has sewn the country in one thread with the Constitution. It treats all people equally and fosters the spirit of democracy. Babasaheb is feted across the world for this marvellous Constitution," Sharma said.

A vehicle rally was also organised between Mhow, the birthplace of the social icon and eminent jurist, and the BJP office here.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

