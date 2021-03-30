Jabalpur, Mar 30 (PTI) A member of the BJP's youth wing is on the run after being accused of rape and extortion by a woman, police in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh said on Tuesday.

A functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha said the accused was removed as mandal president after the FIR was lodged.

The complaint against Rajesh Shrivastava was filed on March 26 by a woman who claimed he had given her sedatives in a cold drink and raped her, said City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali) Dipak Mishra.

"He and his family are absconding and efforts are on to nab him," the CSP added.

Meanwhile, BJYM city president Ranjit Patel said, "Rajesh Shrivastava was removed as mandal president after a woman lodged an FIR of rape and extortion against him." PTI

