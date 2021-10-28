Barwani (MP), Oct 28 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was crushed to death by a school bus, whose driver jumped out leaving 12 children on board the moving vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The incident took place at Gandhawal village, some 55 km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The victim Yashika Rathod had followed her father when the latter stepped out of their home to pick up her elder brother who was dropped off by the bus nearby, inspector Pinky Sisodia of Pati police station said.

The bus driver did not notice the toddler in front of the bus and started the vehicle as soon as the boy alighted, she said.

As the bus moved forward crushing the child, passersby raised an alarm, following which the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled, the official said.

One of the onlookers climbed into the driver's seat to bring the vehicle, which had 12 children on board, to a stop, she said.

A case has been registered against the absconding bus driver and the vehicle has been impounded, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)