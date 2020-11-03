Bhopal, Nov 3 (PTI) A total of 11.50 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 10 am on Tuesday for bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, an election official said.

Polling began at 7 am with COVID-19 prevention protocols in place and will continue till 6 pm, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2020 Results Live News Updates: Counting of Votes For Jaipur, Jodhpur And Kota Urban Local Bodies.

"A total of 11.50 per cent voters cast their votes till 10 am in the state's 19 districts where polling is going on," the official said.

"No glitches were reported from anywhere during mock polling conducted before the beginning of voting," he said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2: PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers to Strengthen Democracy.

The last hour of voting will be for COVID-19 patients and people suspected to be carrying the respiratory disease, he said.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, were in the fray.

Constituency-wise polling till 10 am was - Agar 11.34 per cent, Ambah 9.24 per cent, Anuppur 6.0 per cent, Ashok Nagar 8.91 per cent, Badnawar 17.47 per cent, Bamori 14.18 per cent, Bhander 8.4 per cent, Biora 14.08 per cent, Dabra 12.57 per cent, Dimani 11.25 per cent, Gohad 11.2 per cent, Gwalior 14.48 per cent, Gwalior-East 6.06 per cent, Hatpipalya 12.75 per cent, Jaura 7.5 per cent and Karera 12.58 per cent.

Besides, Bada Malhara recorded 11.35 per cent voting till 10 am, Mandhata 9.61 per cent, Mehgaon 10.69 per cent, Morena 8.0 per cent, Mungaoli 12.27 per cent, Nepanagar 11.52 per cent, Pohari 14.51 per cent, Sanchi 10.25 per cent, Sanwer 15.3 per cent, Sumaoli 13.0 per cent, Surkhi 13.44 per cent, Suwasra 13.69 per cent, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)