Bhopal, Aug 31 (PTI) Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday termed upcoming assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, which are emerging as a battle of prestige between ruling BJP and opposition Congress, as "crucial" for the development of the state.

The byelections for 27 seats necessitated following resignation of 25 MLAs of the Congress over the last four months and the death of two legislators earlier.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: COVAXIN, India’s Indigenously Developed COVID-19 Vaccine, Shows Positive Results in Phase 1 Trials, Accelerates Production of Antibodies.

The Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the schedule for the bypolls.

"The upcoming bypolls are crucial not only for the two constituencies of Gohad and Mehgaon in Bhind district but also for the development of Madhya Pradesh," the Agriculture and Rural Development Minister said while addressing BJP workers in Malanpur town in Bhind district.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away at 84: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Others From Cricket Fraternity Express Grief Over Former Indian President's Demise.

He alleged that the Congress had been spreading falsehood among people.

Madhya Pradesh BJP unit president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma said then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs had resigned to save Madhya Pradesh and to bring down the "corrupt" government of then chief minister Kamal Nath.

"For ensuring the development of the state, they have handed over the power to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Sharma said while appealing to BJP workers to ensure victory of the party candidates in bypolls.

Sharma alleged then Congress government intended to foist false cases on BJP workers and to stop pension for MISA detainees.

Nath government, which came to power in December 2018, collapsed in March this year after the exit of 22 MLAs of the Congress who joined the BJP with Scindia.

Later, three more MLAs resigned from the Congress to join the saffron party.

Two seats had fallen vacant after deaths of sitting legislators.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)