Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at the Mantralaya on Tuesday and the council of ministers gave its nod to several key proposals.

According to an official release, the Cabinet approved the revision of the Nazul land area of Pachmarhi town under the control of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), declaring 395.939 hectares of land as Revenue Nazul by excluding it from the Pachmarhi Sanctuary area.

Also Read | Budget Session 2026: Congress Lists Key Issues Including SIR, Aravalli Deforestation, VB-G RAM G Law and Foreign Policy.

The Cabinet also granted administrative approval of Rs 390 crore for the development of buffer zones under the State's nine tiger reserves over a period of five years, from the financial year 2026-27 to 2030-31. Under the new scheme, development works in buffer zones will include chain-link fencing in sensitive areas, wildlife protection measures, pasture development, creation of water sources, fire safety arrangements, wildlife treatment and health check-ups and skill upgradation initiatives.

The council of ministers further approved two irrigation projects in Narmadapuram district costing Rs 215.47 crore and approved the continuation of 17 schemes of the Tribal Affairs Department, Food & Civil Supplies Department, and Revenue Department for the period from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with a total financial outlay of Rs 17,864.26 crore.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s Chain Snatched Inside Lift at AIIMS Bhopal, Hunt on to Nab Accused (Watch Video).

Of these, Rs 377.26 crore was approved for 15 schemes of the Tribal Affairs Department, including fee reimbursement, pre-examination coaching, Scout and Guide activities, transportation, health services, and various awards. An allocation of Rs 15,000 crore was approved for the Chief Minister's Farmer Crop Procurement Assistance Scheme under the Food & Civil Supplies Department, while Rs 2,487 crore was approved for the construction of tehsil, district, and divisional offices and residential buildings under the Revenue Department.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a revised scheme titled 'Overseas Employment Placement Scheme 2025' for Other Backward Class (OBC) Youth, replacing the earlier scheme for unemployed backward class youth launched in 2022. Under the revised scheme, Rs 45 crore will be spent over the next three years, enabling 600 OBC youth each year to secure employment opportunities abroad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)