Bhopal, January 27: A shocking incident has been reported at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, where a man snatched a chain from a woman inside the lift of the hospital and escaped, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Sunday and its CCTV footage surfaced on social media on Monday. The snatcher, wearing a face mask, can be seen entering the lift after the woman. Later, when the lift gate opened, the accused was seen snatching the chain and running towards the staircase in the CCTV footage. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: Armed Bike-Borne Miscreants Rob Man During Morning Walk With Wife, Flee After Showing Weapon; Video Surfaces.

After the incident, the woman approached the Bagsewania police station in the city to file a complaint. Acting on it, the police registered a case under relevant sections in the matter and began searching for the accused. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP, Zone 2) Gautam Solanki said, "A snatching incident occurred with a woman at AIIMS Bhopal under Bagsewaniya police station here. The accused is unidentified and he had covered his face with a mask at the time of the incident. He snatched a chain from the woman inside the lift and ran away." Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Nashik: 2 Masked Men Snatch Woman’s Gold Chain After Breaking Into Her Home in Maharashtra’s Panchavati Area, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Woman's Chain Snatched Inside Lift at AIIMS Bhopal

Even AIIMS Bhopal isn’t safe. A woman was robbed inside a hospital elevator. No guard. CCTV caught it. Under BNS, robbery became "snatching"max 3 yrs, easy bail. Result? Snatching cases explode. Fear of law vanishes. pic.twitter.com/b4lwbHiFhf — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 26, 2026

"A case has been registered and investigation into the matter is underway. The police team has been searching for the accused and will be nabbed very soon," he added. The officer further highlighted that several police teams were engaged in the investigation and they were checking the footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the AIIMS campus. AIIMS is a secure campus, yet such an incident occurred here, resulting in police teams being continuously engaged in the probe and conducting further inquiries to trace the snatcher, the police said, adding that the accused will be traced as soon as possible.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)