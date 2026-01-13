Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat in Bhopal on Tuesday and the council of ministers gave nod to several key decisions, including SpaceTech Policy-2026.

CM Yadav and ministers attended the meeting with tablets as the e-cabinet was formally started from today. The ministers were provided tablets during the previous cabinet meeting held on January 6.

Also Read | AP Majeed Khan Dies at 91: Educationist, Philanthropist and Noorul Islam University Chancellor Passes Away.

According to an official release, the Cabinet approved the implementation of the Madhya Pradesh SpaceTech Policy-2026, considering the availability of 322 industrial parks, electronics manufacturing clusters, 31 GW power supply, excellent educational institutions, and a favorable ecosystem in the state, with a view to promote space-grade manufacturing.

The policy will promote innovation in satellite manufacturing, geospatial analysis, and downstream applications. Over the next five years, the policy is expected to attract Rs 1,000 crore investment and generate approximately 8,000 jobs, with an estimated financial implication of Rs 628 crore.

Also Read | ‘Mary Kom Had Affair With Junior Boxer’ Alleges Her Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer; Claims To Have Their WhatsApp Messages (Watch Video).

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of the Fourth Time Scale Scheme for Assistant Teachers, Teachers of the academic cadre and Primary and Middle School Teachers of the new teaching cadre on completion of 35 years of service on or after July 1, 2023. For this, an amount of Rs 322.34 crore has been approved.

The council of ministers further approved an estimated expenditure of Rs 3,660 crore for the establishment of 200 fully equipped Sandipani Schools in the second phase. The capacity of the proposed schools in this phase will be more than 1,000 students each.

Additionally, in view of Simhastha-2028, the Cabinet gave nod to the Ujjain city water augmentation scheme costing Rs 1,133.67 crore.

In another important decision, the council of ministers granted a 50 percent rebate in motor vehicle tax on automobile sales at the Gwalior Trade Fair-2026 and Ujjain Vikramotsav Trade Fair-2026.

The Cabinet also approved over Rs 898 crore for irrigation projects in Rajgarh and Raisen districts. For infrastructure development in all urban local bodies of the state, approval has been granted for Rs 5,000 crore for three years (FY 2026-27 to 2028-29) under the "Chief Minister Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme - Phase V."

Under the scheme, works such as construction of master plan roads, major and other district roads, road safety and urban traffic improvement, 100% drinking water supply, sewerage, gap coverage in other projects, interception and diversion drains, STP construction, and other priority works of the state government will be undertaken. The scheme will be implemented by urban local bodies and will help provide essential infrastructure in cities.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of a Cabinet Committee for determining the Excise Policy for the year 2026-27. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)