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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at the Mantralaya on Monday, and the council of ministers approved approximately Rs 19,810 crore for public welfare and development works in the state.

The cabinet also approved proposals related to the Public Works Department (PWD), irrigation projects, women and child development, the establishment of new medical colleges and the agriculture departments.

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Among key decisions, the council of ministers granted administrative approval of Rs 286.26 crore for the construction of the Midwasa Medium Irrigation Project in Sagar district. The project is expected to provide irrigation facilities to around 7,200 hectares of land across 27 villages in Sagar tehsil, benefiting local farmers.

Similarly, the Cabinet approved Rs 10,801 crore for various development works under the Public Works Department, which includes Rs 150 crore for development and supervision of BOT roads, Rs 765 crore for payments upon completion of BOT projects, Rs 4,564 crore for annuity payments, and Rs 5,322 crore for the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation externally aided project.

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Additionally, under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, approval of Rs 3,553.35 crore was granted to ensure the smooth operation and continuation of various schemes and programmes, including the Prime Minister Poshan Shakti and Mid-Day Meal schemes, for the period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031.

The Cabinet further approved Rs 2,250 crore for the continued implementation of the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) over the next five years. The initiative aims to promote farm mechanisation, establish custom hiring centres through rural youth, encourage crop residue management, and provide subsidies on manually and animal-operated agricultural tools for forest rights holders.

Along with this, the council of ministers granted approval of Rs 1,674 crore for continuing the scheme of establishing new medical colleges in the state with assistance from the Government of India over the next five years. District hospitals will be linked with these medical colleges.

In addition, approval of approximately Rs 1,005 crore was granted to continue health services under the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department until March 31, 2031.

Apart from this, the Council of Ministers approved Rs 240.42 crore for the operation and continuation (2026-27 to 2030-31) of schemes under the Women and Child Development Department, including 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', One-Stop Centres and the Women Helpline-181.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the operation of eight new One Stop Centres across the state, which include Maihar, Mauganj, Pandhurna, Manawar and Pithampur (Dhar), Lasudia and Sanwer (Indore) and Petlawad (Jhabua), aimed at providing support services to women in need. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)