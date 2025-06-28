Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police, on Saturday, filed a case against state Congress President Jitendra Patwari for bribing a villager to make false allegations about being fed human excreta, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kumar Jain said.

According to police, Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari asked villager Gajraj Lodhi to make allegations against Mungaoli village Sarpanch.

Also Read | Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET640 Health Scare: 7 Passengers Onboard Addis Ababa-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick After Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft Suffers Depressurisation.

SP Vineet Kumar Jain told ANI, "Yesterday, Gajraj Lodhi met the collector of Ashoknagar personally and handed him an affidavit stating that some Congress leaders took him to Orchha, where he met Jitu Patwari. Jitu Patwari told him to allege about being fed faeces (by Mungaoli village sarpanch) and bribed him for it."

He added that the police found the allegations to be false and registered a case against the Congress leader.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Death: Mumbai Police Say Cause of Death Unclear, Forensic Team Visits 'Kaanta Laga' Fame's House in Golden Rays-Y Building.

"Later, he said that the allegations about this were false, and he made this allegation on Jitu Patwari's demand... Based on this, a case has been filed against Jitu Patwari and his aids under various sections of BNS," SP Kumar said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Patwari shared an X post, where he made the above allegations and said that the accused were supporters of BJP leader Brijendra Yadav.

Addressing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi he wrote, "Prime Minister Ji, @BJP4MP The jungle rule of power is crossing the limits of anarchy! A youth from the Lodhi community had "human excrement" stuffed in his mouth just because he asked for a "ration slip"! It is alleged that since the accused are supporters of @BJP4India MLA Brijendra Yadav, that's why @DGP_MP and @CMMadhyaPradesh are not allowing any action to be taken?"

Referring to a previous incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth, he questioned law and order in Madhya Pradesh.

"In this same Madhya Pradesh, a shameful incident of urinating on the head of a tribal youth has already taken place! Why does #BJP consider Dalits, backward classes, and tribals as its enemies in Madhya Pradesh? The law and order in Madhya Pradesh have completely collapsed, yet @DrMohanYadav51 remains the Home Minister with arrogance! Meanwhile, the people of Madhya Pradesh now want freedom from this jungle rule," the X post further read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)