New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed grief over the Balaghat gas leak accident in which 5 persons lost their lives.

He also paid a humble tribute to the deceased.

"Sad news was received about the untimely demise of precious lives in an accident due to leakage of poisonous gas in the well in Kudan village of Balaghat. I pray to God to give the departed souls a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear this deep loss. Humble tribute" tweeted the Chief Minister.

Five people died due to the leakage of poisonous gas in a well in Balaghat. Three people from the same family were among those who died.

An employment assistant of a panchayat was also among those who died in the accident reported in the Kudan village of the Birsa police station area.

The district collector announced a relief amount of Rs. 20, 000 each to the family of the deceased. (ANI)

