Bhopal, Nov 30 (PTI) The Union government on Wednesday gave its nod to the Madhya Pradesh government's proposal to grant extension of six months to the state's chief secretary Iqbal S Bains, official sources said.

Bains, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was supposed to retire on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Polling on 89 Seats Tomorrow, 788 Candidates in Fray; Know Everything About First Phase of Polls.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had written to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on November 9 about grant of extension to Bains, sources said.

Bains will now remain chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh till May 31, 2023.

Also Read | Puducherry: Female Elephant 'Lakshmi' of Sri Manakula Vinagayar Temple Collapses on Road, Dies (See Pics).

The extension to Bains ended speculation in the bureaucratic circles about who would be the next chief secretary ahead of state elections. Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh in November 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)