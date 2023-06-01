Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of grand Devi Lok of Vijayasan Mata to be built at Salkanpur with a cost of Rs 211 crore on Wednesday.

"It is the responsibility of the government to promote religion and culture, which connects people, along with the works of development," CM Chouhan said.

Around one lakh devotees witnessed the bhoomi-pujan of the Devi Lok construction in Salkanpur in the presence of sadhus, saints, mahants and priests from across the country. CM Chouhan's wife Sadhana Singh, son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan were also present in the programme.

"Along with the temple structures, replicas of 64 yogini, nine forms of Navdurga, Devi Mahatma, Durga Saptashati and various Shaktipeeths and verses will be engraved in the Mata's temple premises at a cost of Rs 166 crore," the CM said.

Chouhan said, "The state government is working on a grand Devi Lok with the Mata's blessings."

Listing out the schemes implemented by the state for the welfare of women, he said, "The government initiated the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana for the honour of women and to meet their small requirements. Many schemes, including Ladli Lakshmi and Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah have been implemented for women empowerment."

He said it is due to the blessings of the Mata that the government decided to enact a law against rape convicts and award them the death penalty.

The chief minister added that construction work would be undertaken under the temple for the convenience of the devotees. He also sought the blessings of Mata and the saints for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

CM Chouhan also visited the Devi Lok exhibition in Salkanpur and the model of Mahadevi Lok under construction. He took stock of the replica of Mata Vijayasan Temple built at the stage site. He also participated in the musical Rath Yatra of Mata on the occasion. (ANI)

