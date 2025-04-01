Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed deep sorrow over the death of labourers from the state in a blast incident at a firecracker godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister Officer (CMO) said that the Madhya Pradesh government was in continuous touch with the Gujarat government and complete assistance would be provided to the state workers.

Also Read | 'Shocks Our Conscience': Supreme Court Orders Compensation of INR 10 Lakh Each Over Demolitions in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed deep grief over the untimely death of workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh due to the explosion in a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat. The Madhya Pradesh government is in touch with the Gujarat government and all necessary efforts will be made to assist the workers and help their families," CMO said.

It further added that CM Yadav also prayed to Baba Mahakal that may the departed soul rest in peace.

Also Read | Waqf (Amendment) Bill To Be Tabled at Noon on April 2, 8 Hours Allocated for Discussion, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the death toll in the firecracker godown explosion in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has risen to 18.

According to officials, the explosion at the firecracker godown in Deesa area on Tuesday morning, led to the collapse of the structure, trapping several workers inside. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"As soon as we received information about the incident, we initiated relief work. So far, 18 people have died due to the collapse of a slab. An FIR is being filed under Section 304 (causing death by negligence), and strict action will be taken against those responsible," SP Makwana said.

Banaskantha police have formed five teams to identify and nab those responsible for the incident, the SP added.

Earlier, 13 bodies were recovered and four people were injured after the slab collapsed on them in the firecracker godown explosion incident. District administration officials said that all the workers belonged to Madhya Pradesh.

Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel shared details earlier, saying, "The entire slab of the structure collapsed following the explosion at the firecracker godown. Thirteen bodies were initially recovered from the site. As debris is being cleared, we continue to assess the situation."

"Four people have been injured, with two referred to Civil Hospital in Deesa and two others to Palanpur Civil Hospital," he added.

The Collector further said they received information at around 9.45 am about the explosion at the firecracker godown, which led to the collapse of the entire structure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)