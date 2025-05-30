Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday flagged off 'Ahilya Vahini', a women's bike rally from Shaurya Smarak in the state capital Bhopal as part of celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

CM Yadav emphasised that the rally was dedicated to the visionary thought of Devi Ahilyabai that she started a new chapter by strengthening the foundation of women empowerment with her good governance, justice and compassion.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, "A day before the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, today, a women's bike rally 'Ahilya Vahini' was taken out from Shaurya Smarak here in Bhopal. It is a message of good governance of Devi Ahilyabai's rule in the state and across the nation. Our government is running on the path of its good governance, be it cultural stream, means of employment, or advanced methods of good governance. We align with the path shown by our great personalities."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Bhopal on May 31 to mark the celebration of the birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai. We have made all the preparations and management to welcome him here in the city. The program scheduled to be held on the occasion will be centred on women and women's empowerment so that they can live their lives being self-reliant. The PM will be here to fulfil the resolve for the purpose," the CM said.

Additionally, CM Yadav also flagged off the bus carrying women participants under the 'Maa Tujhe Pranam' scheme on the occasion. The scheme aims to familiarise youth with the historical, cultural, and geographical significance of various locations across the state.

According to an official release, as part of this initiative, 90 young women from the Gwalior-Chambal division will visit prominent sites in the Bhopal division, including Shaurya Smarak, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhojpur, Van Vihar, Sanchi Stupa, and the international-level shooting and equestrian academies.

The 'Maa Tujhe Pranam' scheme, launched by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare in 2013, has so far enabled 15,667 young men and women to experience study tours to India's international borders, it added. (ANI)

