Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday granted 'Out of Turn Promotion' to 64 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) of Police Force, Hawk Force, and Special Armed Forces involved in anti-Naxal operations in Balaghat district.

CM Yadav extended greetings to all the CAPFs personnels and personally pinned the badges of promotion to them. He stressed that this initiative of the state government will boost the morale of the CAPFs personnel.

Also Read | PM Modi Speech on Operation Sindoor: Highlights From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's First Address to Nation on India-Pakistan Tensions.

Addressing the program held in Lanji, Balaghat, the CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Government of India has resolved to eliminate Naxalism across the country by 2026.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is working side by side with the Central Government to fulfil the commitment. As part of the effort, 64 personnels of the Police Force, Hawk Force, and Special Armed Forces involved in recent anti-Naxal operations in Balaghat district have been granted out-of-turn promotions," he said.

Also Read | India, Pakistan DGMOs Discuss Issues Related to Stoppage of Firing, Military Action; to Consider Measures for Troop Reduction.

CM Yadav also recalled that Balaghat was once listed among the 12 most Naxal-affected districts. But with the government's resolve and the hard work of the police, Balaghat has now been reclassified by the Centre into a less critical category. The decline in Naxal activity in Balaghat is commendable.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that Madhya Pradesh Police is being equipped with modern weapons and technology to strengthen the campaign. He sent a clear message that Naxals must surrender, or they will be eliminated. There is no space for Naxalism in Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, CM Yadav inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 93 development projects worth Rs 169 crore, which included the foundation laying of the 51st Ayurvedic College of Madhya Pradesh in Balaghat.

He highlighted that Balaghat is endowed with abundant mineral and water wealth, including reserves of copper and manganese. The region's Chinnaur rice recently received a GI tag, a matter of pride.

He affirmed that, along with the end of Naxalism, development continues rapidly in Balaghat, especially in Ayurveda-related resources. The Ayurvedic college will also offer nursing and paramedical courses.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced that Balaghat is witnessing rapid road development, including the first road in India under the PM Janman campaign, stretching 23 kilometres. He affirmed the government's commitment to uplifting the poor by providing homes to the homeless. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)