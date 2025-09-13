Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday highlighted the region's unique natural and ecological significance at the recently inaugurated Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat, noting that new facilities, including hot-air balloons, have been introduced to attract tourists.

Speaking to ANI, CM Mohan Yadav today said, "Many facilities have been started to attract tourists to this place, like air balloon. I have been in this tourist village of Gandhi Sagar since last night. A beautiful place has been developed through Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation. In Madhya Pradesh, tourist centres like Gandhi Sagar are very rare, where there is natural beauty as well as forest wealth..."

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Woman and Her Lover Kill 2-Year-Old Daughter As Child Became Relationship 'Obstacle', Bury Body To Hide Crime in Medak; Accused Duo Arrested.

CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has the highest vulture population in the entire country, and added that Gandhi Sagar Dam is the best natural habitat for all species of vultures, along with being a home to Cheetahs and aquatic animals like dolphins, crocodiles, gharials, etc.

The Chief Minister further added, "Gandhi Sagar Dam is the best place where there is a wonderful natural habitat for all vultures...Madhya Pradesh has the highest population of vultures in the whole country...Cheetahs have also found a home here at Gandhi Sagar. From crocodiles to gharials, and from dolphins to diverse aquatic species, the water wealth of this region offers a breathtaking spectacle for visitors. Let us revive and celebrate these destinations, and take some time to reconnect with nature."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Manipur, To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over INR 10,000 Crore in Imphal and Churanchandpur.

Earlier on Friday, CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the fourth edition of the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat located in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is organising the Forest retreat.

The retreat is a unique blend of luxury camping, adventure tourism and cultural activities developed under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

According to an official release, the tourists and visitors can enjoy thrilling activities like hot-air ballooning, paramotoring, jet skiing, kayaking and motor boating at the tent city here. Heritage trails of Hinglajgarh Fort, wildlife safaris in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and rural life experiences will also attract tourists.

The retreat emphasises environmental conservation and biodiversity. A 2,500 sq. meter butterfly garden, home to over 4,000 nectar and pollinator plants, has already recorded over 40 butterfly species. The garden will serve as an educational and interpretive centre, educating visitors about the life cycle of butterflies, it added.

This season also features a Rock Art Interpretation Zone, inspired by ancient rock paintings of Chaturbhuj Nala and a Biodiversity Walk. Visitors can enjoy butterfly garden tours, nature walks, bird-watching, water sports, and aerial adventures like hot-air ballooning and paramotoring, connecting closely with nature. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)