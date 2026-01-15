Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday offered prayers at the Brihaspati Gurudev Temple in Ujjain district and sought blessings of the lord.

CM Yadav along with his Seema Yadav reached inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and performed with worship rituals.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Today, I took the blessings from Lord Jupiter and I wished that Simhastha, which is one of the world's biggest fairs, would be celebrated with profound pride and dignity. After Sankranti, Uttarayan starts, which fulfils everyone's wishes."

Simhastha is a Hindu religious Mela held every 12 years in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh. It is also known as the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh and the previous Simhastha was held in 2016.

"The Simhastha 2028 fair is going to be absolutely amazing and all possible efforts are being made to make it successful. In this episode, today, I offered prayers at Brihaspati Gurudev Temple here in Ujjain for the successful execution of Simhastha. Slowly and gradually all the ongoing works will be complete and along with this, we are working on some other works as well," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, CM Yadav along with his wife offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. He performed worship rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple on the occasion.

The Chief Minister prayed for the happiness, prosperity, peace and development of the State and the nation. The temple priests conducted the rituals in accordance with traditional customs and rituals.

"The festival of Makar Sankranti holds great significance as day time increases and night hour decreases from this day. In our culture, Uttarayana also has special importance. This is the city of Baba Mahakal. May Baba Mahakal's blessings bring prosperity and joy to everyone's life, may our government remain continuously engaged in welfare works--with this sentiment, I had darshan," CM Yadav told reporters after offering prayers at Mahakal temple. (ANI)

