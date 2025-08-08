Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday held a virtual interaction with flood victims and announced the release of Rs 30 crore as relief assistance to the accounts of over 28,000 affected people across the state.

CM Yadav spoke with victims from Shivpuri, Guna, Damoh, Raisen and Chhindwara districts, inquiring about the arrangements made by the administration during the floods. The interaction was held from Samatva Bhavan at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal.

According to an official release, the CM said that the state government is with flood-affected families in this hour of crisis. He informed that this monsoon season has brought 37% more rainfall than normal, causing flood situations in several areas of the state. He visited affected areas to meet victims and assess the situation on the ground.

The CM further said the state government had made advanced preparations to tackle floods during the monsoon. State and Union ministers remained in constant coordination to ensure effective rescue and relief operations in affected areas. SDRF, NDRF and Army personnel were deployed to the affected areas. He also commended the vital role played by social and religious organisations in assisting victims and expressed gratitude for their support.

Sharing his experiences from flood-affected areas, the Chief Minister said that in Shivpuri, two people who had been trapped in floodwaters for 36 hours were rescued by the administration, and they credited their survival entirely to these efforts.

Additionally, CM Yadav cautioned that the rainy season is not yet over and urged people to remain alert to the possibility of heavy rains and floods. He said Rs 28 crore had already been disbursed to flood victims earlier, with an additional Rs 30 crore released on Friday. This amount does not include compensation for crop loss, for which surveys are underway. So far in 2025-26, Rs 123 crore in relief has been distributed under various heads, and adequate funds have been allocated to all districts for disaster management. (ANI)

