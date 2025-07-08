Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Hemant Khandelwal called on several Union Ministers in New Delhi during their visit to the national capital on Tuesday.

CM Yadav along with BJP chief Khandelwal met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting & Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

Also Read | Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

"Today, during my visit to New Delhi, I met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed various issues," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

Similarly, in another post, the CM added, "During my visit to Delhi on Tuesday, I paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting & Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan. On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh BJP state President Hemant Khandelwal was also present."

Also Read | Traffic Curbs for Kanwar Yatra 2025: Muzaffarnagar Administration Announces Traffic Diversion, Heavy Vehicles To Be Restricted on Delhi-Dehradun Highway From July 11; Full Traffic Ban From July 18.

Additionally, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared a post on his official handle X after the meeting with CM Yadav and BJP chief Khandelwal and highlighted that they held discussion about enhancing the implementation of key schemes such as PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan)

"Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav along with Madhya Pradesh BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, paid a visit in New Delhi today. We held detailed discussions on boosting the implementation of key schemes like PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM. All steps are being taken to accelerate renewable energy growth in the state, ensuring that the people of Madhya Pradesh benefit from reliable, clean, and sustainable electricity," Joshi said in the post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)