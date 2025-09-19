Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday ordered suspension of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sabalgarh in Morena district, Arvind Mahour following complaints of misconduct with a woman and illegitimate transfers of patwaris.

He further directed the Chambal Commissioner to initiate disciplinary proceedings into the matter.

"After serious complaints of misconduct with a woman and violation of transfer rules concerning patwaris against Sabalgarh (Morena) SDM Arvind Mahour came to notice, I have ordered for immediate suspension of the SDM. The Chambal Commissioner has also been directed to take disciplinary action into the matter," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

"No compromise will be accepted with the standards of conduct in public service," he added in the post.

The Chief Minister took the action after a video of SDM misbehaving with the family of the woman went viral on social media recently. The family of the woman also complained about the incident to Morena collector during Jan Sunai in the district earlier this week on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mohan Yadav inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 233 Crores in Katni district on Thursday and asserted that it is a leading district contributing to the economy of the state and the nation.CM Yadav inaugurated two Sandipani schools in Katni and wished the students a bright future.

He stressed that the infrastructure and facilities in Sandipani schools are so good that even private school operators are left stunned. "No other state in the country has schools as good as those built under this initiative in Madhya Pradesh."

Addressing the occasion, the CM said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development is taking place all around Madhya Pradesh. On his 75th birthday, the Prime Minister laid the foundation of the PM MITRA Park in the tribal region of Dhar, gifting Madhya Pradesh an extraordinary project.

"It will directly benefit around 6 lakh cotton-producing farmers and create over 3 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities," he said.

The Chief Minister added that PM Modi has dedicated every single day of his life in service of the people. To mark his birthday, a "Seva Pakhwada" is being observed nationwide until October 2. He appealed to women to take time for themselves and participate in health camps where expensive tests, medicines, and treatment will be provided free of cost. (ANI)

