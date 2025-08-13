Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will flag off the newly integrated emergency response service Dial-112 First Response Vehicles (FRVs) in Bhopal on Thursday, according to an official release.

The new FRVs Dial 112 will replace the old Dial 100 services.

Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, along with senior officials of the police department, will also be present in the program to be held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre here.

According to the release, the Dial-112 service will bring together multiple emergency numbers under a single helpline. The integrated number will cover police (100), health/ambulance (108), fire services (101), women's helpline (1090), cybercrime (1930), railway assistance (139), highway accident response (1099), disaster management (1079), and women and child helplines (181, 1098).

Equipped with modern technologies such as data analytics, real-time location tracking, and Internet of Things (IoT) integration, the new Dial-112 system is designed not only for rapid response but also for anticipating threats to enhance public safety.

Key features of the new system include a state-of-the-art contact centre with the capacity for 100 agents per shift and a 40-seat dispatch unit, migration from Primary Rate Interface (PRI) lines to Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)-based trunk lines for smoother call access, advanced business intelligence and Management Information System (MIS) reporting tools, and a number masking solution to maintain privacy while connecting citizens with First Response Vehicles (FRVs), the release said.

Other features include a comprehensive fleet management software to track FRV maintenance, non-voice communication channels such as chatbots for citizen interaction and complaint tracking, dedicated mobile apps for citizens and police officers, and a human resource management system with biometric attendance. To ensure transparency, FRVs will be equipped with dashboard cameras and body-worn cameras, it said. (ANI)

