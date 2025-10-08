Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in an interactive session with industrialists on 'Investment Opportunities in Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing & White Goods in Madhya Pradesh', scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Thursday.

According to an official release, the primary aim of the event is to showcase emerging industrial opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the upcoming Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Zone (Phase 2) at Mohasa-Babai in Narmadapuram district. The deadline for land allotment applications in this zone is October 12, 2025.

The session will be attended by top industrial groups from India as well as Consuls General and trade representatives from Singapore, Mexico, Canada, and Italy.

CM Yadav will present the state's industrial policies, investment potential, and major projects such as the Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Zone, PM MITRA Park, Footwear Park, and sector-based industrial clusters.

The Chief Minister will also engage in one-on-one meetings with key industry leaders to discuss specific investment opportunities. The session will feature a Diplomat Roundtable to explore global collaborations and industrial partnerships.

Additionally, Principal Secretary of Department of Industrial Policy of Investment Promotion, Raghwendra Singh will present detailed insights into investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a premier investment destination. The state government has strengthened its investor-friendly environment through transparency, policy stability, and fast-tracked approvals. It has successfully created a climate of trust and transparency for investors. As a result, leading companies from across the globe are now showing keen interest in setting up industrial units in the state.

Such investment sessions are expected to significantly boost the state's industrial growth and generate ample employment opportunities for local youth, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a major hub for industry and jobs in the coming years. (ANI)

