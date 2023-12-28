Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Guna district hospital on Thursday to meet the injured in the road accident that occurred last night, which claimed 13 lives and left 16 injured.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav ordered a probe into the accident and also assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Also Read | Top Subsidiaries of Property Giant Signa File for Bankruptcy.

"It is a sad incident. I am in constant contact with the Collector and SP. I am visiting Guna right now. I have ordered to carry out an investigation. We will find out how the accident took place and take strict action against the people responsible for this," Yadav told ANI.

A passenger bus collided with a dumper truck and caught fire on Guna-Aron Road on Wednesday night, killing at least 13 and injuring 16 others, according to the police. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital here.

Also Read | MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, Discusses State-Related Issues (See Pics).

The Chief Minister further hoped that the administration would make arrangements to ensure that no such incident happen again.

"I am with the families of all the deceased in this hour of grief. We have our sympathies for the injured. We are hopeful that the administration will make arrangements to ensure that no such incident happen again," he added.

According to the police, the bus was on its way from Guna to Aron. The vehicle, with passengers, set off from Guna at 8 pm and met with the accident at 8:30 pm. Around 30 passengers were on board the vehicle when it met with the accident.

"It crashed into a dumper at top speed. We recovered 12 bodies from the scene while 14 injured passengers were rushed to the district hospital," Guna Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Khatri said earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)