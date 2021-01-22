Bhopal, Jan 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday expressed grief at the death of noted Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal.

Chanchal, best known for his songs 'Chalo bulawa aaya hai' and 'Tune mujhe bulaya sherawaliye', died at a private hospital in Delhi on Friday following health complications.

He was 76.

Terming Chanchal's death as an irreparable loss to the music world, Chouhan said he had made a distinct identity for himself in the religious songs segment.

Nath also offered condolences.

