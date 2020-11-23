Bhopal, Nov 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday toured parts of state capital Bhopal and reviewed projects underway and public services on offer, officials said.

The visit, an impromptu one, also saw the CM and his entourage distribute masks to people amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, they added.

Chouhan visited a 'Lok Sewa Kendra' where people told him they had to pay a fee of Rs 5 per document, after which he asked district collector Avinash Lavania to change the fee system to provide relief to citizens, an official said.

He visited an under-construction sewage treatment plant (STP) in the city's Koh-e-Fiza area and asked officials about the delay since the deadline for commissioning was 2019.

Chouhan then reviewed the progress of houses being built by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation at Kokta under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

An official there informed the CM that 2,880 houses were being constructed under the scheme, of which 2,016 are part of the EWS category and 432 each for people in the LIG and MIG brackets.

Chouhan handed out masks to children and elderly persons in Abbas Nagar area in the last leg of his city tour.

