Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials from police and the state home ministry, in view of the Khargone and Barwani incidents.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Director General of Police and others were also present.

Khargone incident took place on Sunday when several people, including police personnel, were injured in a Ram Navami procession after a group of people pelted stones at each other. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police had said.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession.

The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished on Monday.

A similar stone-pelting incident was also reported during a Ram Navami procession in Sendhwa town of Barwani district where a police station in-charge and five others were injured. The situation was later brought under control, according to officials. (ANI)

