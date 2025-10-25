Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal, on Friday to inquire about the condition of children and youngsters injured due to the use of carbide guns.

He obtained detailed information about the injured person's health from the attending eye specialists and issued instructions for appropriate treatment.

The visit comes after several children in Bhopal sustained eye injuries after playing with carbide guns during festive celebrations.

The Chief Minister shared the details of his visit, stating that the hospital has been instructed to perform proper treatment. He also noted that legal action is underway against anyone who manufactured or sold the illegal carbide guns.

"Today, at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, I met with those children admitted to the ophthalmology ward, along with other patients who are undergoing treatment here after being injured by carbide guns in recent days. The government will provide complete treatment for three seriously injured patients. Clear instructions have been given to the hospital administration and doctors to provide better treatment, ensuring there is no deficiency anywhere. The manufacture and sale of the deadly device, the carbide gun, is illegal. Legal action is also being taken against those making and selling the gun in this case," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Bhopal, Dr Manish Sharma, said on Friday that the situation is under control and medical teams are monitoring all cases closely.

"We are compiling the data. Currently, five patients are admitted to Hamidia, and none of them have serious injuries. Around 15 were operated on at Seva Sadan, and four are undergoing surgery today. Eleven were operated on earlier, and 13 are currently admitted at AIIMS," he said.

Dr Sharma added that the number of affected individuals has reached 186, including cases from surrounding districts.

"As soon as the remaining data is available, you will be informed. The good news is that none of them have reported any blindness," he told ANI, while noting that patients with serious eye injuries would be kept under observation for six months.

He explained that most cases involve temporary vision loss and that ophthalmologists would need more time to assess the extent of permanent damage.

"As I mentioned, eye specialists say they cannot provide a definitive assessment before six months, and the majority are expected to recover, so hopefully, they will regain their vision," Dr Sharma added. (ANI)

