Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reached Khandwa district and met the families affected by the tractor-trolley incident that occurred during Durga idol immersion on Thursday.

CM Yadav assured the families of victims of full support from the state government in this hour of grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each to minor injured. He also added that a permanent ghat would be constructed at the incident site.

"I met the families of the deceased and tried to find out the cause of the incident. We stand with them in this hour of grief and we have provided required assistance from the state government. As per the government scheme, we will provide Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to the minor injured. Those who carried out prompt rescue work during this time will be rewarded on January 26 and will also be given Rs 51,000," CM Yadav told reporters.

Additionally, speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said that an order for probe was also given into the matter.

"An unfortunate incident occurred in the Khandwa district yesterday. 11 people lost their lives in the incident. I also visited the spot and extended help to the bereaved families from the state government. Orders for a probe have been given. Rs 4 Lakh has been provided to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to other injured. Along with this, those who carried out prompt rescue work during the time will be rewarded on January 26 and will also be given Rs 51,000," CM Yadav said.

He further urged citizens to observe necessary precautions while going for idol immersion so that such incident should be occurred.

"I have also informed the administration to make such an arrangement so that this type of incident can be avoided. We all are standing with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. We hope that such an incident should not occur again," he added.

Eleven people lost their lives after a trolley carrying devotees overturned during a Durga idol immersion in Jamli village of Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh. The bodies of all eleven people have been recovered and are sent for post-mortem, Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta said.

The official further added that three people were injured during the incident, out of which two are currently out of danger and one is still undergoing treatment due to serious injuries.

Additionally, the Prime Minister's office also took cognisance of the matter and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The PMO India posted, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an accident at Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000." (ANI)

