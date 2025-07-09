Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): A political debate has erupted in Madhya Pradesh over an order issued by the Ujjain district administration declaring holidays for schools on Mondays during the month of Shravan, citing the traditional Mahakal Sawari (procession) in the city of Ujjain.

Ujjain Collector Raushan Kumar Singh issued the order declaring a holiday for all government and private schools within the limits of Ujjain Municipal Corporation every Monday from July 14 to August 11. To compensate, schools will remain open on the preceding Sundays.

"In view of Lord Mahakaleshwar Sawari during Shravan, All the government and non-government schools within the limits of Ujjain Municipal Corporation area will remain closed on July 14, July 21, July 28, August 4, and August 11, every Monday. In lieu of this, the schools will operate as per their scheduled time on July 13, July 20, July 27, August 3, and August 10 on every Sunday, respectively," the order stated.

Following the directive, a political war of words broke out between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress.

Congress MLA, Arif Masood, criticised the move, saying the collector issued an "irrelevant order" and only wished to appease the Chief Minister.

"Mahakal's ride has been observed for years and traditionally people welcome it. People belonging to every section of society and religion welcome it. But sadly, the collector issued this irrelevant order and only wanted to please the Chief Minister. It is relevant because the traditional procession is already observed for years, so what is the need for a holiday and running schools on Sundays," Masood told ANI.

"Additionally, if people of other religions will also raise such a demand, then what will one do? Therefore, the country will operate in accordance with the constitution. Those who talk about one country and one constitution should think about it. This order is not for Mahakal Sawari or the education of children but to please the Chief Minister," he added.

Responding to the criticism, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said the Congress was "unfortunate" and alleged the party was "busy feeding biryani to terrorists."

"Parents of Ujjain district must be happy that the school will be closed on Mondays and they will visit to take blessings of Lord Mahakal and participate in the 'Mahakal Sawari'. The Congress is unfortunate, neither they had a fate to behold Lord Ram nor Lord Krishna nor fortunate enough to get blessings of Lord Mahadev. The Congress is only busy feeding biryani to terrorists. Its people are busy sycophanting foreigners. I don't know whether this Congress belongs to China or Pakistan... The Collector has the authority to declare a government holiday based on public needs," Sharma told ANI.

There is a tradition of taking out Baba Mahakal's Sawari (procession) every Monday in the month of Sawan. It is believed that in order to know the condition of the public, Baba Mahakal goes on a tour of the city. The devotees also wait for hours on the roadside to witness the ride and consider themselves blessed by getting a glimpse of Baba Mahakal. (ANI)

