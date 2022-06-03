Indore, Jun 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh MLA Vijay Laxmi Sadho on Friday mocked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's initiative of taking a handcart along the streets of some cities to collect toys, books in order to rejuvenate the anganwadi system in the state.

Sadho said the CM would beat film legend Amitabh Bachchan in acting with his "nautanki".

"Chouhan should be worried about malnourished children. It is deplorable that he has been CM for such a long time and is doing nautanki (drama) of pulling a handcart to collect toys from the public. Chouhan should go to Mumbai. He can beat Amitabh Bachchan in acting," Sadho, a former minister, said.

Chouhan had started the 'adopt an anganwadi' scheme on May 24 from Bhopal, and on May 31 took to the streets of Indore, where he ended up collecting a cheque of Rs 8.5 crore, besides toys, books etc.

