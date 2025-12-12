Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, marking two years of administration, alleging that the state is facing an economic, social and administrative decline due to long-standing misgovernance.

CM Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, 2023.

Addressing a joint press conference at party headquarters in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said the state is reeling under the present administration, alleging that the government has misled the public for the last 22 years.

Notably, the Congress ruled the state for 15 months between December 2018 and March 2020. The Kamal Nath-led Congress government collapsed in 2020 after the resignation of then-party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP along with 21 MLAs.

"These two years of the state government have been two years of Madhya Pradesh's ruin, and this government has been misleading the public for the last 22 years," Patwari said.

The Congress further raised various questions, asking, "Why is this state burdened with a debt of Rs 4.75 lakh crore? Why is the state government taking so much debt and what are they doing with it? The question is how one tree is being planted in the name of the mother, but an entire forest is being given to Adani (referring to Singrauli coal mine issue), what kind of Madhya Pradesh is this?"

Patwari further accused that despite 269 administrative officers facing Lokayukta cases, the state government has not granted sanction for prosecution. "Is this the government's fight against corruption?" he asked.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar said, "Two years of this government have passed, yet thousands of public questions remain unanswered. The government has failed on every front be it youth, farmers, women and labourers. The government that talks about 'double engines' is now functioning like a single engine by repeatedly taking loans. In many schemes, the Central government has stopped providing funds. Over the last 22 years, Madhya Pradesh has become a strange and troubling state. There are many questions the government does not want to answer or even discuss."

"In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants trees for oxygen and says a tree should be dedicated to the mother, but allows Adani to cut thousands of trees (referring to Singrauli coal mine issue). Various scams happened, yet the government gave no answers and kept protecting its ministers. The BJP has been in power for 22 years, and they are talking about only two years. PM Modi says he has four priorities which include welfare of women, youth, the poor and farmers but it seems the government has forgotten this in Madhya Pradesh," the LoP said.

Singhar further claimed that Madhya Pradesh remains stuck with the "BIMARU state" tag even after 22 years of BJP rule, and this reflects not just two years of failure but a systemic collapse. He criticised the government for calling a special assembly session merely to present a Vision Document that could have been uploaded online, while the four-day winter session failed to debate on public issues.

Singhar cited the CAG report, pointing to a shortage of 6,467 doctors, absence of medicines and diagnostic facilities, and a heavy burden on the poor. He also raised concerns over malnutrition, noting that 40 per cent of children are stunted and 26 per cent are underweight.

The Congress leader pointed out that the state has 25 lakh registered unemployed youth, with educated unemployment at nearly 16%. He said thousands of schools function with just one teacher, some without teachers or even students. He also accused the government of neglecting tribal, Dalit and OBC communities, citing low spending on welfare schemes and failure to issue forest rights certificates.

He added that Congress would continue to play the role of a strong opposition, supporting good decisions and questioning any injustice towards the people of the state.

Meanwhile, responding to the Congress's allegations, MP Minister Vishvas Sarang said that the Congress never spoke positively and engaged only in negative politics.

"The two-year tenure is of the state's development, and we did what we promised. The Congress has a habit of obstructing public schemes. They should not be taken too seriously. While being in opposition, Congress has only engaged in negative politics. Though the opposition does not only mean negativity, it also means showing the government the right direction and there is a huge difference between the two," Sarang said.

He added that the two years of CM Mohan Yadav's government have been very successful and development-focused. (ANI)

