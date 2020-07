Dindori (MP), Jul 18 (PTI) A police station in-charge in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh has been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman constable, an official said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday and accused Hemant Barve, in charge of Shahpura police station, is on the run and has been been suspended, he said.

"A woman constable has complained Barve was pressurising her for marriage. On Friday evening, he forcibly entered the constable's home in the police line area, and beat her up when she refused to accept his marriage proposal," said Kotwali police station in-charge CK Sirame.

Barve has been charged under sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others of IPC.

Barve was suspended by Additional Director General of Police (Shahdol Range) G Janardhan, officials said.

