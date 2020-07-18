Jaipur, July 18: A Jaipur court on Saturday sent Sanjay Jain to four-day remand of Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajasthan Police. In connection with a viral audio recording about horse-trading of legislators to topple Congress government in the state. Jain was arrested on Friday by the SOG team under sections 124A and 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accused in the matter Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani refused to give their voice samples for further investigation. The BJP demanded that Ashok Gehlot should prove his majority in the state assembly. Reacting to the development, Rajasthan BJP leader GC Kataria said, "Home& Chief secys have denied of giving permission for the phone tapping. Isn't a violation of our civil rights to tap phone without authorisation? We don't demand floor test but if Ashok Gehlot ji thinks he has majority, he should prove it in Assembly." Rajasthan Political Crisis: Vasundhara Raje Hits Out at Congress, Says 'People of State Paying for The Discard'.

Jain was interrogated on Thursday and Friday following which the arrest has been made. "Jain has been arrested following interrogation into the FIR lodged on the basis of the audio recording that had gone viral on social media," Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) Ashok Rathore said.

Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi had lodged a complaint demanding a probe and registration of an FIR under sedition charges against three persons -- Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Gajendra Singh and Sanjay Jain. These three were allegedly discussing a conspiracy to topple the state government in one of the three audio recordings that went viral on social media on Thursday.

