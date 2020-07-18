Dehradun, July 18: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the government is not looking at the possibility of changing the manner of Kumbh festival next year. The annual religious event must be held under the same theological rituals and traditions, Rawat said. Uttarakhand Govt Imposes Complete Lockdown on Saturdays And Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

His remarks came a day after Akhara Parishad, the influential socio-religious group, said the Kumbh festivities cannot be deferred as it needs to be held in accordance to the muhurat or the auspicious time.

As per the muhurat, the Kumbh Mela next year must be held in April. However, a concern remains on whether the threat arising from COVID-19 would completely subside by then.

As of now, mass gatherings and congregations - even for religious purpose - are barred in all parts of the nation due to health concerns. Even those religious places where devotees are now allowed to visit, maintaining social distance is prerequisite.

"I agree with Akhara Parishad. The Kumbh festival should be held in 2021 with the same rituals and traditions," Rawat said, on being asked by reporters whether he concurs with the view of the saints' group which has demanded the Kumbh festival to be held as per the religious schedule.

“The anniversary of nectar drops falling into the Ganga falls in April 2021. So the schedule of the Kumbh cannot be deferred under any circumstances. It will have to be held as per its muhurat,” Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj had told reporters on Friday.

