Bhopal, Jun 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh touched 13,370 as 184 people were detected with the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, while seven deaths during the period took the toll to 564, an official said on Monday.

Of the 184 new cases, 49 were from Indore, and 24 each from Bhopal and Morena, he added.

Also Read | TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

"Of the seven deaths, four took place in Indore and the rest in Sagar, Gwalior and Khargone. Indore now has 4,664 cases, including 226 deaths, while Bhopal has 2,764 cases, with 94 deaths," the official said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Morena reached 349 after 24 people were detected with the infection, a health bulletin informed.

Also Read | Government of India Bans 59 Mobile Apps Including Tik Tok, UC Browser And Other Chinese Apps: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 24 districts since Sunday evening, while five did not have any active case as on on Monday, it said.

"There are 1095 containment zones in the state now. On Monday, 115 persons were discharged, leaving the state with 2,607 active cases," the official added.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 13,370, active cases 2,607, new cases 184, deaths 564, discharged 10,199, number of people tested 3,53,612. PTI ADU MAS BNM RSY RSY 06292052 NNNN, seven in the second division, and 26 in 36 German Cup matches.

Gómez also scored 26 goals in 44 Champions League games.

"I'm very grateful for the time I had at Stuttgart," Gómez said.

"It was always my biggest dream to give something back and to end my career that I couldn't have imagined here."

Gómez missed Germany's World Cup win in 2014 due to an injury-blighted season. He scored 31 goals in 78 appearances for the national team. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)