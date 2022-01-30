Bhopal, Jan 30 (PTI) A large number of cows were found dead in a cowshed in Berasia town near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, following which district authorities registered an FIR against its management.

An official said the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Berasia, some 45 kilometres from the state capital, got an FIR registered against the cowshed management on the directives of Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania.

Lavania, who visited the cowshed earlier in the day, in a statement said its management has been removed and the Janpad Panchayat's Chief Executive officer (CEO) was appointed as receiver, adding that an autopsy had been ordered to know the cause of death of the bovines.

Lavania also ordered the Berasia SDM to take action against the cowshed director for collecting the carcasses at one place and not carrying out the last rites as per guidelines.

He asked the state Animal Husbandry Department to carry out a health check-up of all cows in such facilities across the district.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh alleged a trade in cow bones and leather was going on in this cowshed, which he claimed was run by a woman BJP leader.

Singh said over 500 cows had been found dead in this facility and sought a case of cow slaughter against its directors.

"It should be investigated if the woman BJP leader was involved in the business of leather and bones. The grant received by this cowshed should also be probed," Singh said.

Queried on Singh's allegations, state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI the former should "rather speak about Congress workers who ate beef on the road in Kerala".

"The BJP is committed to the protection of cows while Singh is only involved in playing politics on the issue. The district administration has already initiated action against the cowshed management and further steps are being taken as per the law," Chaturvedi added.

